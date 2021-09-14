Canine service officer headbutted during early morning arrest in Victoria

Victoria police are recommending charges of obstruction and assault after an Integrated Canine Service (ICS) officer was headbutted during an arrest early Tuesday.
On Sept. 14 around 2 a.m., VicPD was called to the parking lot of a multi-unit residence in the 3000-block of Douglas Street for a report of a man kicking the building and smashing glass bottles. Officers located a suspect a couple of blocks away, but the man fled on a bicycle.
The ICS officer eventually located and arrested a suspect in the 2900-block of Jutland Road after a foot pursuit and a struggle.
According to a VicPD news release, while officers searched the suspect the individual headbutted the ICS officer and spat toward another officer, while yelling he was infected with the COVID-19 virus.
VicPD is recommending charges of obstructing a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.
