Tiffany Harvey got decked out as Venom, the Marvel Comics character, for Capital City Comic Con last year at the Victoria Convention Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Capital City Comic Con postponed due to COVID-19

Screen Actors Guild advises members to not fly in forseeable future

This year’s Capital City Comic Con has been postponed due to COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Capital City Comic Con Enthusiasts Society announced the postponement in a statement, saying it is “in an abundance of caution.”

“It is not a decision we take lightly,” the statement says.

According to the statement, the Screen Actors Guild issued a notice to its members saying it was in their best interest to not fly anywhere in the foreseeable future. Some guests who were scheduled to appear at Capital City Comic Con have chosen to postpone their travel to the region for the time being.

READ ALSO: Princess Cruises pauses global operations, cancels four Victoria calls

Capital City Comic Con was scheduled to take place from March 20 to 22 at the Victoria Conference Centre and Crystal Garden. It has grown to become a popular event in the region, attracting local pop culture fans with popular guests and events over the course of three days.

Some of this year’s guests were Tricia Helfer, known for her role in “Battlestar Galactica”; Gates McFadden from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Sean Gunn, known for his role in the Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers” films.

READ ALSO: Comic Con returns to Victoria with star-studded guest list

“We know that this decision will disappoint our local restaurant, hotel and attraction operators,” said the statement from the Society. “We ask for your continued support and patience as we provide updates regarding future dates and ticket refunds in the coming weeks.”

Up-to-date information will be posted on capitalcitycomiccon.ca as it becomes available.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich amps up to Emergency Operations Centre level two amid COVID-19
Next story
WHL pauses season amid COVID-19 concerns, Victoria Royals cancel weekend games

Just Posted

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Residents voice concern over housing density in Colwood’s Royal Beach

Application submitted to allow up to 2,850 dwellings on property

New Langford school names influenced by local First Nations

Sooke School District middle and elementary buildings to open in September 2022

Resident with $16,494 bill questions Oak Bay sewer bylaw

Mayor says Oak Bay bylaw unique to Victoria, but not Canada

Province gives Saanich plastic bag ban bylaw the go-ahead

‘Saanich is out of the bag and ahead of the game,’ mayor says

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

People who leave for U.S. or elsewhere should expect 14-day isolation

BC Rugby suspends weekend games, any out-of-province travel over COVID-19

League taking cautious approach in wake of pandemic status

Music festival success for EMCS Concert Band

High school musicians perform at Band Fest

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question, KIJHL suspends games

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

SOOKE HISTORY: Richardsons helped Sooke grow

Three brothers moved here in 2011

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

Most Read