Capital Regional District selects new GM of Integrated Water Services

Alicia Fraser will assist with the regional water supply master plan, support water and wastewater commissions across the Capital Region and guide the many services provided. (Courtesy of the Capital Regional District)

The Capital Regional District (CRD) will soon have a new general manager of Integrated Water Services.

Alicia Fraser will assume the role on July 24 and assist with the regional water supply master plan, support water and wastewater commissions across the Capital Region and guide the many services provided.

“I am honoured to have been selected for this role and thrilled to be joining the CRD,” Fraser said. “I look forward to working closely with the Integrated Water Services team, the board and the executive team to ensure the continued high-quality service to the CRD communities.”

The position opened up when Ted Robbins was appointed as the CRD’s chief administrative officer in November.

“Alicia will be a very welcomed and strong addition to our CRD team,” Robbins said. “The Integrated Water Services department is key to delivering the highest quality water and wastewater services to our region. We are very fortunate to have Alicia join us to lead this very important area, as well as assist in leading our organization as a whole. I could not be more delighted to have Alicia join our team.”

Fraser will start her new job after serving as president and chief executive officer of the Ontario Clean Water Agency.

“The board is delighted to appoint Alicia Fraser to this senior position with the CRD,” CRD board chair Colin Plant said. “Ms. Fraser’s extensive background of experience, and her dedication to her profession, make her an exceptional candidate and she will be a terrific addition to our leadership team.”

Robbins made the announcement about the new general manager Friday (March 17).

