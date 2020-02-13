A car was on fire in a Victoria parking lot at the corner of Douglas and Tolmie Ave. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Car bursts into flames near Mayfair Mall

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined

A car parked in a Mayfair Mall parking lot appears to have caught fire earlier Thursday afternoon, damaging a nearby vehicle.

The Mazda SUV was parked near the Island Savings Credit Union at Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue. By 3 p.m. the car was extinguished, with damage also apparent to its neighbouring car.

A tow truck arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. to take the vehicles away.

ALSO READ: Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

While the fire sparked on the Victoria side of the border, both the Saanich Fire Department and Victoria Fire Department attended the scene, explained Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson of the Victoria Fire Department.

Assistant Deputy Chief Rob Heppell from Saanich Fire Department explained that it was a “fully involved” fire when the crew arrived.

Heppell said there was “no obvious reason why it caught fire” but that it was likely due to an electrical issue, something which the owners could not have prevented.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, but both vehicles sustained damage, said Atkinson. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

