Car, cash and drugs seized in Greater Victoria police investigation

The proceeds of an investigation into drug trafficking in Greater Victoria netted $22,000 cash, plus roughly $60,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. (Photo courtesy VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department’s analysis and intelligence section, VicPD Strike Force and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team collaborated on an arrest and seizure of drugs, cash and a luxury vehicle on Sept. 1

The targeted anti-drug trafficking operation happened at 11:30 p.m., when strike force officers stopped a BMW 330 in the 4700-block of Sooke Road. The lone occupant was identified as an individual with connections to Lower Mainland organized crime groups and was arrested, according to a release. Police are recommending several drug trafficking charges against the 24-year-old Victoria man.

A search of the vehicle and the execution of search warrants at a multi-unit residential building in the 900-block of Edge Place, and a residence in the 4300-block of Torquay Drive, both in Saanich, turned up $22,000 in cash along with nearly 350 grams of cocaine, over 260 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 100 grams of fentanyl. The drugs have an estimated street value of over $60,000, according to VicPD.

