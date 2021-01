Single vehicle spotted rolled-over just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 24

A rolled-over car was spotted in a ditch along Sooke Road near the border of Langford on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 24. (Black Press Media photo)

A crash along Sooke Road sent a car into a ditch in Langford Sunday morning.

Traffic along the four lanes heading southbound is affected due to a rolled-over single vehicle spotted just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 24.

West Shore RCMP has been reached for comment.

