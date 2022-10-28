Cause unclear after late-night pub fire in Langford

The owners of Millstream Beverage Company are reporting minimal damage but a Friday (Oct. 28) closure after a fire the night before.

The company took to social media to alert patrons and neighbours of the former Loghouse Pub on Millstream Road that everyone was safe, but a bit of cleanup is in order.

“Fortunately it did not damage the building, and we are still working on cause with the fire department tomorrow,” the note reads.

Signed “owners” the note finishes with special thanks for the quick response time of area fire departments. Langford Fire Rescue and Colwood Fire Rescue and View Royal Fire Rescue responded.

More to come …

