Cedar Hill Golf Course set to reopen this week, with some changes

The Cedar Hill Golf Course will be reopening on May 5, after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To keep golfers safe during the pandemic tee times will be spread further apart, and no walk-ons will be allowed — people must prearrange their tee times. Power carts will be for single riders only or players from the same household. No scorecards or pencils will be provided and no food or beverage services will be running. Gathering spaces on the course will continue to be closed.
For more information on the reopening of Cedar Hill Golf Course visit saanich.ca.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.