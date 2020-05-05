Cedar Hill Golf Course set to reopen this week, with some changes

Starting on May 5 people will be allowed to golf, but only if they’ve prearranged their tee time

On May 5 people will be allowed to golf at the Cedar Hill Golf Course after it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

The Cedar Hill Golf Course will be reopening on May 5, after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Proposed fee changes for Cedar Hill Golf Course anger some

To keep golfers safe during the pandemic tee times will be spread further apart, and no walk-ons will be allowed — people must prearrange their tee times. Power carts will be for single riders only or players from the same household. No scorecards or pencils will be provided and no food or beverage services will be running. Gathering spaces on the course will continue to be closed.

READ ALSO: LETTERS: Saanich should open Cedar Hill golf course to walkers

For more information on the reopening of Cedar Hill Golf Course visit saanich.ca.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus