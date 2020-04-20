(Honda Celebration of Light/Twitter)

Celebration of Light cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

The free event typically brings in 1.3 million people annually

Vancouver’s most famous fireworks show has been cancelled for 2020, organizers announced Monday.

The Celebration of Light, which has had a 30-year run, will explore options for a “different type of celebration” this summer. It is typically scheduled for the end of July and the start of August.

“Comments made by health authorities this weekend indicate we must now accept the reality that the largest public event in our province will not happen as planned in July 2020,” organizers said in social media posts.

The free event typically brings in 1.3 million people annually, with each of the three nights well-exceeding any gathering size the provincial health officers said will be allowed this summer.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

READ MORE: Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria HarbourCats launch first-ever online hot stove
Next story
Fewer than 10 asylum seekers tried to cross since border closure: Blair

Just Posted

Sooke rec centre to provide self-isolation space for homeless people

B.C. Housing still developing operating plan, expects to welcome homeless soon

Raccoon turns Saanich window well into nursery

Something likely chased the animal into the window well

COVID-19: Victoria limits parking in James Bay to create space for pedestrians

Similar changes planned for Quadra Village, Cook Street Village, Fairfield and Vic West

West Shore community grieves loss of a well-known leader

Lyle Kahl was a former MLA, businessman, teacher and realtor

Victoria HarbourCats launch first-ever online hot stove

Talk baseball, 2020 season and more with players, coaches and owners of team

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

No injuries, one arrest in Duncan-area shooting

Shot fired through the window of residence

Subsequent mayors’ resignations leaves Island village with a governance vacuum in perilous times

Sayward council will confer to elect an interim mayor almost a month after previous resignation as it continues to tackle COVID-29 with an emergency response team

Celebration of Light cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

The free event typically brings in 1.3 million people annually

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

Police arrest one woman after fight involving weapon in Duncan

Investigation is ongoing

Man arrested after allegedly spitting on Nanaimo dollar store employee over business hours

Passerby backs up RCMP member dealing with combative suspect Sunday

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Most Read