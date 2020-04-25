Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor says the 2020 budget aims to balance short-term relief with long-term needs. (Black Press Media Files/Submitted)

Central Saanich adopts 2020 budget with tax increase of 2.85%

Coun. Zeb King opposed to budget he says is not reflective of COVID-19 crisis

Central Saanich Coun. Zeb King says the municipality is not doing enough to help the community deal with COVID-19, but Mayor Ryan Windsor says the municipality is trying to balance short-term relief with long-term needs in defending the 2020 budget.

King was the lone voice of opposition as councillors Monday adopted the 2020-2024 financial plan, which includes a general property tax increase of 2.85 per cent, a reduction from the previously proposed increase of 3.86 per cent. The adopted budget trims about $177,000 in planned spending and includes a pandemic contingency fund of $400,000.

“I voted opposed to approval because I don’t think the budget is appropriately reflecting the COVID-19 crisis,” he said. “It’s not necessarily reflective of the urgency or the crisis that we are currently in,” he said in a later interview.

He specifically pointed to the municipality’s decision earlier this month to approve the establishment of a fire department deputy chief position and duty chief on call program, with funding phased in over two years. Council would consider the posting for the deputy chief position at a suitable time during the COVID-19 recovery period.

RELATED: Sidney plans 10 per cent break on commercial taxes, zero increase for general property

RELATED: Sidney seeks additional feedback on business tax relief options

While King said he was not in favour of austerity in describing himself as a supporter of Keynesian economic theory, he said council needs to critically look at its budget. He also said that he would examine Sidney’s proposed plan for a zero per cent general tax increase, while cutting commercial taxes by 10 per cent.

Windsor acknowledged Sidney’s decision, adding that the municipality remains open to public input. This said, Central Saanich has taken measures to help residents, while balancing those measures with longer-term requirements such as maintaining essential services and infrastructure, including an extensive road network.

Surveying the picture elsewhere in Greater Victoria, he said tax cuts today bear dangers for the future. “If we are not collecting dollars today, that can have a knock on consequences,” he said in echoing a point that the public also heard during Sidney’s debate Monday.

Ultimately, developments are moving fast and it will be hard to tell where Central Saanich will find itself.

“It will take months to find out where we are,” said Windsor, a point acknowledged by King.

Echoing comments heard Monday from Coun. Niall Paltiel, Windsor said staff has proven quick to adapt to changing circumstances.

Council also adopted a series of other financial measures Monday. They include adopting the tax rate through a separate bylaw, and additional short-term borrowing to help cover any shortfalls that may be necessary as the District plans to extend property tax collection and penalty dates, with a report coming forward May 11. Council also adopted measures that extend early payment discounts for sewer and water utilities to 90 days from 30 days.

Those measures passed unanimously.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic brings changes to fire department operations
Next story
Victoria company designs tool to provide social distance during COVID-19

Just Posted

Victoria company designs tool to provide social distance during COVID-19

$500 gift cards will be given to frontline workers, while supporting local businesses

Pandemic brings changes to fire department operations

New challenges faced by first responders

Central Saanich adopts 2020 budget with tax increase of 2.85%

Coun. Zeb King opposed to budget he says is not reflective of COVID-19 crisis

VIDEO: Colwood teachers make drive-thru to say hello to students

‘I’ve been smiling so much my cheeks are getting sore,’ says a Grade 5 education assistant

West Shore RCMP seek family who may have seen man expose himself at Thetis Lake

Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight, walking a dog on April 18

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Ticket holders can get refunds or credit for future events

Most Read