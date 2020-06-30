Central Saanich could allow alcohol in parks soon

Motion states the change would encourage people to adhere to social distancing efforts

A motion coming to council could allow people to drink in parks from noon to 6 p.m. (Black Press Media File)

Central Saanich council is considering a motion which would allow the consumption of alcohol in parks.

Put forward by Couns. Niall Paltiel and Chris Graham, the motion asks council to allow consumption of alcohol within municipal parks starting in July and running until the end of September.

Alcohol consumption would only be allowed between noon and 6 p.m. daily.

The motion states that in allowing the change, the benefits would be three-fold: encouraging people to walk while reducing the risk of drinking and driving as many parks are within walking distance; help avoid clustering to promote social distancing efforts and to limit noise and nuisance complaints as “no neighbour will be seen as targeted by this change.”

The motion comes to council on July 13.

