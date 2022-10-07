Central Saanich crews extinguish five early morning fires

Crews responded to three garbage can fires in Central Saanich’s Centennial Park on Oct. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich fire crews found three garbage can fires in Centennial Park early in the morning on Thursday (Oct. 6).

A passerby called the department around 2 a.m. on Oct. 6 to report a hedge on Wallace Drive that had been on fire, but was mostly extinguished, said Assistant Chief John Robertson.

While on route to Wallace Drive, firefighters spotted a garbage can on fire in the park. They then found two more on fire. The cans are made of steel with a plastic lid, so a fire would just burn the contents of the bin and the lid, Robertson said.

Central Saanich police officers also subsequently found some bark mulch on fire.

Robertson said all the small fires were discovered over the course of an hour. He called the multiple fires suspicious and said police are investigating. Black Press Media has reached out to Central Saanich Police Service for more information.

There’s no estimate on the damage to the hedge, while the costs relating to the garbages are expected to be quite low.

