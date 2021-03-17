UPDATED: Blaze at Heritage Acres results in nearly $20,000 in damages, no exhibits impacted

Central Saanich firefighters arrived to tackle a blaze at Heritage Acres on Lochside Drive just after noon on March 17. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a blaze the sparked in a work shed at the Heritage Acres museum in Central Saanich on Wednesday afternoon.

The Central Saanich Fire Department responded with 12 firefighters at around 11 a.m. on March 17. Crews from the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department were also called in to assist. Firefighters worked to get the fire at the Lochside Drive tourist attraction under control and it was out by 1:15 p.m.

Fire officials on scene have estimated that the fire caused around $20,000 in damage to the affected shed but did not impact any of the exhibits.

The fire is said to have started due to an old woodstove estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old. It originated from a 1912 highway maintenance building once located at Burnside Road West and Tillicum Road.

