Central Saanich launches Official Community Plan review

Central Saanich has launched its Official Community Plan review, joining Sidney and North Saanich. (Black Press Media File)

The first phase of Central Saanich’s Official Community Plan review is underway with a virtual town hall featuring a panel of experts discussing various topics scheduled for March 25.

This first phase of public engagement focuses on identifying key themes, values and priorities to be explored during the review. During stakeholder interviews so far, the most commonly discussed topics have been community character, agriculture, growth and housing and economic development.

Mayor Ryan Windsor said the early feedback will help the OCP review, ensuring that OCP conversations focus on key topics of interest to the community.

“This is the time to share your ideas – we want to hear what you value about Central Saanich and what your aspirations are for the community’s future,” he said.

RELATED: Sidney moves to an ‘all online engagement’ process for OCP

The municipality anticipates the review to take just over one year.

OCPs set out broad objectives and policies that guide decisions on planning, land use and provision of municipal services in the community.

“Our community plan is about our collective imagination and shaping the future of the community,” said Windsor. “We want to ensure residents’ values and priorities are reflected, and gather input on key topics.”

The municipality has launched a project site LetsTalkCentralSaanich.ca/OCP and is encouraging the public to visit the site between now and April to take a survey, participate in the ‘BIG Ideas Contest’ and find information about the virtual town hall on March 25.

Sidney and North Saanich are also curently reviewing their respective OCPs.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

