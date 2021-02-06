Jason Austin donates 20 tonnes of produce from his Gatton House Farm to local food banks every year. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Jason Austin donates 20 tonnes of produce from his Gatton House Farm to local food banks every year. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Central Saanich philanthropic farmer plants seeds for food security

Jason Austin donates all his farm’s produce to food banks

Growing up in New Zealand through the 1950s and ‘60s, Jason Austin’s generation often joked they could do anything given a hammer and some fencing wire. And, for the accountant turned philanthropic farmer, the saying has certainly held true.

Over the last two decades, Austin has transformed his Central Saanich property from holly fields into a full-fledged farm – a farm that donates all 20 tonnes of its produce to local food banks every year.

“The need is so great and the disparity of income is so huge,” Austin said. In Greater Victoria, 18,500 households suffer from food insecurity, according to the Mustard Seed. Census statistics from 2015 show that just 7.5 per cent of Greater Victoria residents aged 15 or over in private households made $100,000 or more that year, while 40 per cent made $29,999 and under.

“I think we should even the playing field. It’s wrong that a child’s future is based on the lottery of what family it gets born into.”

READ ALSO: Economic inequality, immigration still need work in Victoria: Prosperity index

Volunteers tend to the garden at Gatton House Farm. (Courtesy of Jason Austin)

Austin said he has a strong belief in society and the power of community-driven change. His project, Gatton House Farm, is driven by passionate volunteers who believe in the importance of what they’re doing. This, Austin said, is the key – to preserve that spark that philanthropic endeavors originate from.

“This is a community project. We don’t have rules. We just have people come out when they feel like it.” The goal is to make each visit to the farm feel fulfilling.

The problem with large scale non-profits, Austin said, is that what start as grassroots projects quickly turn into paperwork and meetings.

“I think they lose some of the original fire that got them started in the first place and they become institutionalized. Then, the form takes precedence over the function.”

A couple years back Austin said he was frustrated with the one of these larger agencies because instead of delivering his fresh produce directly to food banks, it would first take the food to its warehouse to weigh and store it. Austin said he explained to them that he already weighed it at his farm, but the agency insisted that it had to do it itself.

READ ALSO: Daily free food markets offer fresh produce to Greater Victorians in need

Volunteers Paul Potvin and Joy Farrell joke around with some tromboncino squashes at Gatton House Farm. (Courtesy of Jason Austin)

“The bigger the organization, and the more government money that’s involved, the less effective and the less efficient these operations are,” Austin said. “[Gatton House Farm is] here to help people, to put food into their mouths. Not to have fancy titles, not to engage in lengthy meetings.”

In the spring and summer months, when Austin looks around at his volunteers tending to the farm’s fruits and vegetables, he said he still sees that vital excitement.

“The reason for being is still there.”

He also sees growing experience and self-sufficiency. This is important for Austin’s dream of expanding his charitable farming operation. Or, of having others copy his model.

Last year, neighbours of Austin’s offered up 7,000 square feet of their land for the volunteers to farm on. Plenty of people have some spare land that they’re not using, Austin explained, they just don’t have the time and money to devote it to growing food for food banks. But, if volunteers could do the work for them, Austin said he sees no reason why collectively Greater Victoria residents couldn’t address food insecurity.

“Almost everyone at some point can either share their health, their wealth or their time,” Austin said. “We can’t cure the world’s ills from here, but we can alleviate them quite a bit.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with Gatton House Farm can email jason.austin@shaw.ca.

READ ALSO: Saanich teen ‘locked inside,’ regaining speech after severe brain hemorrhage

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

charityFarmingFood Bankfood securityPhilanthropySaanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Arctic air forecast to put the chill on Vancouver Island
Next story
Spring vaccinations could double in Canada if 3 more vaccines approved

Just Posted

Saanich police and fire were on scene at Uptown Mall Feb. 6 after a driver hit four parked cars. (Devon Bidal/Saanich News)
Elderly woman hits four parked cars at Uptown Mall in Saanich

No injuries reported, cause undetermined

Jason Austin donates 20 tonnes of produce from his Gatton House Farm to local food banks every year. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Central Saanich philanthropic farmer plants seeds for food security

Jason Austin donates all his farm’s produce to food banks

A bear from the ArtsAlive sculpture Freshly cut stumps on Oak Bay Avenue are those of Norway maples that were planted in the 1990s. They outgrew their welcome by breaking up the sidewalks and damaging sub-ground services. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay extends ArtsAlive until August, pending artist approval

District hopes to see sculptures can stay extra four months

Saanich councillors Zac de Vries, Judy Brownoff, Colin Plant, Nathalie Chambers and Ned Taylor (back row, left to right); Coun. Karen Harper, Coun. Susan Brice, Mayor Fred Haynes, and Coun. Rebecca Mersereau (front row, left to right). (Photo courtesy the District of Saanich)
Saanich extends public-free council meetings into spring

District to look at options for resuming open forums virtually, video participation for meetings

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor said the municipality has set reasonable parameters around the future use of COVID-19 re-start funds for non-profits. (Submitted file photo)
Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor defends council’s decision-making on grants

Coun. Zeb King criticizes pace of response

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Arctic air is forecast to envelop the Vancouver Island in the coming days, says Environment Canada. (News Bulletin file)
Arctic air forecast to put the chill on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for the area

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
B.C. junior hockey league cancels season due to extended COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

NFL rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to talk about his rookie season, plans for the offseason, and his predictions for the Super Bowl. (screen shot)
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions

Super Bowl is Sunday Feb. 7

Divers use the new descent/ascent line attached to the migrant ship wreck at China Creek Marina. (PHOTO COURTESY BRENDA ROSZMANN)
Divers hope to make a lasting mark on the Alberni Inlet

New marker buoy acts as a beacon for divers and boaters alike marking scuttled immigrant ship

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

Most Read