Dan Duguay shows off his haul from Thursday’s Seed Giveaway by the District of Central Saanich as part of Earth Day events. Residents could pick up at least 100 packets of different vegetable, herb and wildflower seeds, as well as a dozen seedlings, and some small pots for the seeds themselves. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Central Saanich plants seeds in the fight against climate change

Seed Giveaway promotes environmental stewardship

Dan Duguay and his wife Anita were among the first batch of locals to pick up free plants and seeds offered by the District of Central Saanich Thursday.

“We have some hummingbirds that come once in a while in our backyards and we want to keep attracting them,” said Dan, when asked about the wildflower seeds in his hand. He also scooped up a patio cucumber, some basil as well as some bean seeds.

The Duguays found about the event through an advertisement, which their daughter had spotted and jumped at the chance to pick up some seeds to help round out their garden with flowers while also planting vegetables.

“The weather is nice, and I like to be working outside right now,” said Dan.

“I think there is an interest in going back and getting fresh vegetables,” said Anita. “My mother is 87 and she is in her garden every day.”

Ali Rivers, Central Saanich’s climate action specialist, said that residents could pick up at least 100 packets of different vegetable, herb and wildflower seeds, as well as a dozen seedlings, and some small pots for the seeds themselves.

While timely with residents working on their garden, the event held as part of Earth Day events also serves as a larger purpose.

“The event is to promote environmental stewardship through our relationship with food, with an emphasis on the importance of local food systems for local climate resilience, reducing food-miles and food waste, and allowing us to have a deeper appreciation of the communities and ecosystems that feed us,” said Rivers.

The Duguays are certainly on board, having picked up some material on how to make their garden more resilient in the face of climate change. More immediately, Dan looks forward to working in his garden.

“I am happy to go back and try those (seeds),” he said. “We are just happy that they have this thing.”

