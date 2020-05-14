Central Saanich police issued eight tickets on the first day of Canada Road Safety Week. (Central Saanich Police Service/Twitter)

Central Saanich police issue eight speeding tickets to start national road safety week

Unlicensed driver stopped May 13 resulting in seven-day vehicle impound and $644 in fines

There may be less traffic due to COVID-19 but it’s not a licence to speed, says Central Saanich Police Service.

At the start of Canada Road Safety Week on May 12, a Central Saanich officer issued eight tickets along Keating Cross Road, the police agency said on social media.

Each driver issued a ticket was travelling in excess of 75 km/h, 25 km/h over the posted speed limit, according to Central Saanich police.

The next day, a driver was stopped travelling on Highway 17 at 122 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Police say the driver was unlicensed and the stop resulted in a seven-day vehicle impound plus $644 in fines.

May 12 to 18 is Canada Road Safety Week.

