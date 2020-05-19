Central Saanich Police are looking for assistance in tracking down the driver of a vehicle involved a collision in the early morning hours of Monday, May 18. (Black Press Media File).

Central Saanich police seek driver who fled scene of a collision

The driver hit a retaining wall, then left the scene, possibly with help from others

Central Saanich Police hope for help from the public in tracking down the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a collision.

The collision happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, May 18. According to a tweet from police, the driver hit a retaining wall near the intersection of Keating Cross Road and Oldfield Road. The driver then reportedly fled the scene, possibly with the assistance of others.

While vehicle sustained damage, it is not clear whether the incident caused any injuries to any involved person or any damage to property beyond the vehicle and the wall.

The Peninsula News Review has reached to Central Saanich Police and will update this story accordingly.

RELATED: Central Saanich Fire Department extinguishes 12 fires on Island View Beach

Anyone with any information about the incident can report it to Const. Glen Davies at 250-652-4441 or Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police swoop down on man who couldn’t wait to get home to admire his new BB gun

Just Posted

Greater Victoria businesses set to reopen Tuesday, heading into phase two of B.C. restart plan

Some businesses back in action, along with provincial parks and some recreational areas

Central Saanich police seek driver who fled scene of a collision

The driver hit a retaining wall, then left the scene, possibly with help from others

Victoria bartender mixes new program to keep cocktail culture alive

Adopt a Bartender pairs local talent with local distilleries to create cocktail kits

Greater Victoria performer does ‘lawn tour’ for neighbourhood 7 p.m. shows

Stephanie Greaves started in Oak Bay and can’t keep up with requests

North Saanich moving ahead with plans for new library

Plans call for a new library near Panorama Recreation Centre

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Impaired driving complaint leads RCMP to over $20K in cash, evidence of drug trafficking

‘Frontline RCMP members located the vehicle driving and initiated a traffic stop’

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Police swoop down on man who couldn’t wait to get home to admire his new BB gun

Opened it in his car in store parking lot but it looked too real

Most Read