Central Saanich police looking for suspect after teen grabbed

Central Saanich police are looking for witnesses and a suspect after a teen reported being grabbed Sunday night.

Police received a report that a 15-year-old boy was approached by a stranger on East Saanich Road near Cooperidge Drive just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 7, according to a news release. The man grabbed the teen by the arm and yelled at him. The boy broke free and ran away.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, 5’9” with a medium build, wearing a yellow face mask and black hoodie. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441 or report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

