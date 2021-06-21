Central Saanich has rejected plans for a pilot project that would allow food trucks in Centennial Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich has rejected plans for a pilot project that would allow food trucks in Centennial Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich puts brakes on food truck pilot project

Coun. Carl Jensen questions Central Saanich’s consistency

A pilot project that could have seen food trucks roll into a Central Saanich park this year won’t happen after all.

Council voted against plans for a pilot project that could have brought food trucks to Centennial Park (or Island View Regional Park), with Couns. Carl Jensen and Chris Graham opposed.

While staff had recommended a pilot project in May, additional consultation mandated by council found opposition among the businesses most likely affected by such a program at Centennial Park or Island View Regional Park, according to a staff report.

“The brick-and-mortar businesses did not support food trucks operating on a daily basis near their businesses,” it reads. “(Local) restaurant and cafe owners have expressed they are struggling due to the impact of COVID and have concerns about increasing competition.”

RELATED: Food trucks still on public menu, but Central Saanich orders more information

The idea of allowing food trucks to operate in a public park had emerged against the backdrop of daily life shifting outdoors in the face of public health measures designed to fight COVID-19. But as the province prepares to lift these measures, staff have recommended against the pilot project.

While Coun. Jensen acknowledged the struggles of businesses, he pointed out some of those businesses are still able to open. “There are other locally owned businesses that haven’t been able to open,” he said. “So in that regard, we are not looking out for some of our local businesses who base themselves solely on the business of things such festivals.”

He also wondered how the pilot project would have been different than programs such as Music in the Park and the Peninsula Country Market. Both events allow food trucks. “There are some inconsistencies that we should be considering,” he said.

When council asked staff to study the issue in more detail last month, Jensen had declared a conflict of interest. But the public heard Monday that this conflict had since resolved itself because the Central-Saanich based business that would have employed his children has gone to another municipality.

Monday’s vote also means that staff will look into clarifying the policy for allowing businesses in parks and does not affect food trucks operating on private commercial properties, where they can operate without district permission where restaurant use is permitted as long as they are not taking up required parking spots

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
West Shore RCMP looking for videos related to Corvette crash
Next story
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Just Posted

A report on food security in Sooke reveals that nearly 15 per cent of people in Sooke have trouble getting food on the table. (The Canadian Press)
Food security a growing challenge in Sooke

‘This isn’t going to get any better if we don’t do anything about it’

A health-care worker takes part in HeArt Therapy session conducted by Shirley artist Sheila Thomas. (Contributed - Lorrie Beauchamp)
A creative ‘thanks’ to Vancouver Island’s essential workers

Artist Sheila Thomas creates therapy art session for workers on pandemic’s frontlines

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria with unusually high temperatures expected Monday and this coming weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria’s first week of summer will be a scorcher

Special weather statement issued Monday by Environment Canada

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

Police are looking for witnesses and video footage after a crash on June 18. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP looking for videos related to Corvette crash

Driver believed to have fled the scene of View Royal crash

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

The Coquihalla Lakes washroom is getting upgrades. (Submitted)
Coquihalla to get upgrades to aging washrooms

The Ministry of Transportation is providing $1 million in funding to upgrade 3 rest areas

(Metro Creative)
Adult soccer returns to Sooke after pandemic layoff

Drop-in games every Wednesday at Fred Milne Turf

The Crofton trailer park home where the bodies of two people were found. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Mom still waiting for answers after daughter and her fiance found dead in Crofton

Pair discovered dead in their Crofton home in May identified as Rachel Gardner and Paul Jenkins

By the end of life, the average North American has eaten the weight of a family sedan in sugar. (Pixabay.com)
FITNESS: Living the sweet life without too much sugar

Simple choices can have a major impact on your health

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘We are all one people’: Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Indigenous rights and climate activists gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s office in Vancouver to pressure the insurance giant to stop covering Trans Mountain. (Photo by Andrew Larigakis)
Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

Global campaign urging insurance providers to stay away from Canadian pipeline project

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Three day cermony held June 18, 19, 20

Most Read