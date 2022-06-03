Alberni Valley Rescue Squad search manager Richard Johns oversees computerized search maps at the AVRS Rescue Hall during a mission in June 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad search manager Richard Johns oversees computerized search maps at the AVRS Rescue Hall during a mission in June 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Central Vancouver island search and rescue groups search for missing Port Alberni man

Family and friends report that James Vezina has been missing since May 31

Volunteers with two search and rescue groups are searching for a man who was reported missing in the Alberni Valley.

James Vezina, 30, of Port Alberni has been missing since May 31, according to family and friends. Search crews were called at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3 to search hiking trails around Port Alberni.

“With the amount of time that had elapsed since this person had last been seen, we had to extend our search radius out quite a bit,” Alberni Valley Rescue Squad (AVRS) search manager Richard Johns said. “There’s been some additional factors that have made the search a little bit more complicated,” he said, adding that he could not elaborate publicly on those factors.

Vezina is approximately six feet tall, Indigenous, 30 years old and is believed to be wearing all black. He may have a large backpack with him.

“Prior to this he was camping with family and friends. That trip was cut short,” Johns said. Vezina does not usually go camping on his own.”This is an unusual circumstance for him, which is part of the circumstances which are concerning to the family,” he added.

There have been social media posts stating Vezina may be lost in the trail system behind Maquinna Elementary School. It is one area searchers have been covering, Johns said. “Today alone our team has searched from approximately the Ship Creek Road area to the east part of town through all the trail systems, to upper Burde Street, and through Dry Creek Park.

Eleven AVRS members and two from Arrowsmith Search and Rescue in the Parksville/ Qualicum Beach area have been searching for Vezina.

Johns said AVRS has requested more searchers for Saturday, June 4. He anticipates more members from Arrowsmith will be joined by those from Comox Valley and Campbell River SAR.

In the meantime, if anyone spots Vezina they are asked to call RCMP immediately, and possibly take a photo at the location. The RCMP will pass on information to search commanders, Johns said.


Family and friends reported James Vezina of Port Alberni missing on May 31, 2022. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

