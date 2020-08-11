Firefighters now have the wildfire on Green Mountain under control. (File photo)

Central Vancouver Island’s Green Mountain fire under full control

Fire fighters still monitoring site between Cowichan Lake and Nanaimo River

The wildfire in the Green Mountain area north of Cowichan Lake is now fully under control.

But Donna MacPherson, a spokeswoman for B.C.’s Coastal Fire Centre, said that fire officials are not considering the fire, which covered 16.9 hectares at its height, completely out yet.

“There are currently no fire resources at the site, but we’re closely monitoring it to ensure that it’s out,” she said.

The Green Mountain wildfire, in the Nanaimo River area, was first reported on July 31, and 45 firefighters and four helicopters were on scene at the fire’s height a few days later.

But cooler days and some precipitation since then had helped crews fight the fire and bring it under control.

The fire is thought to have been started during a thunderstorm in the area on the morning of July 31.

RELATED STORY: CREWS REPORT ‘GOOD PROGRESS’ FIGHTING WILDFIRE NORTH OF COWICHAN LAKE

MacPherson said, despite the cooler than normal temperatures recently, the fire rating in the Cowichan Valley is currently “high”.

She said that while camp fires are allowed in areas under the CDC’s jurisdiction, they can only be one-half metre by one-half metre, and there must be a means to quickly extinguish it close by.

Many local governments have their own rules and regulations for fires and other ignition sources, and residents and visitors are encouraged to check out their websites to see what is, and isn’t, allowed.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forest fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sidney joins federal government in Reay Creek improvements
Next story
STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world

Just Posted

Metchosin mayor upset with B.C. Conservation’s response to sheep killings

One bear believed to be behind recent killings

Mysterious Brazilian honey barrel appears at Saanich intersection

Barrel spotted on West Saanich Road part of intersection construction project, district says

Sidney joins federal government in Reay Creek improvements

Coun. Chad Rintoul says contract to renovate Reay Creek dam makes him ‘nervous’

Lost dog reunited with family three months after going missing along Juan de Fuca trail

‘The poor thing was skin and bones,’ says one of the Sooke rescuers

Improvements flowing to Sooke salmon hatchery

Sooke River Jack Brooks Hatchery hooks major funding

B.C. records 30-50 new COVID-19 cases a day over weekend, no new deaths

Many of those testing positive were identified by contact tracing for being linked to other confirmed infections

Over half of Americans oppose Trump tariff on Canadian aluminum: survey

The survey was conducted Aug. 7 to 9 among 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans

Oh baby, what a birthday gift: $2.8M raised to help B.C. boy with rare disease

‘We are very thankful to everybody,’ Aryan Deol’s father says

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Police investigating after insults, expletives yelled at federal minister’s staff

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling

Central Vancouver Island’s Green Mountain fire under full control

Fire fighters still monitoring site between Cowichan Lake and Nanaimo River

5 B.C. First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices

West Coast nations say government ignoring court-won right to chinook and coho

B.C. marine ecologist wants Canada to sink its teeth into shark protection

Gulf Islands scientist says top predator under shocking threat from human behaviour

Rent-relief program becomes new front in fight between Liberals, opposition

Opposition trying to draw parallels between decision to have Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. run program and the WE controversy

Most Read