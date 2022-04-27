HMCS Winnipeg passes Fisgard Lighthouse en route to CFB Esquimalt in 2020. Ceremonial fire will be heard from the navy base on April 26. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ceremonial firings will be heard from Esquimalt on Wednesday

Pacific Naval Fleet School students will fire blank volleys from 10 a.m. to noon

The Royal Canadian Navy will be conducting ceremonial salutes from Esquimalt on Wednesday (April 27).

The Pacific Naval Fleet School’s Seamanship Division will be firing blanks from Her Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard at CFB Esquimalt from 10 a.m. to noon.

Environmental factors including temperature, humidity and wind direction will affect the noise level of the blank volleys, according to a news release from the Department of National Defence. Regardless, residents should be able to hear the nearby salute.

