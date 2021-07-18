CF-18 flies over Island hospitals as part of Operation Inspiration

A fighter jet flew over hospitals on Vancouver Island this afternoon to salute some of the people who fought the pandemic on the front lines.

Operation Inspiration arrived on the Island on Sunday, July 18, with a CF-18 demo jet flying over Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and circling over other areas of Vancouver Island before flying over Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals.

Operation Inspiration will also include a flyover by the CF Snowbirds on Monday, July 19.

“Our air demonstration teams are an important face of our Air Force and their role in connecting us to Canadians was clear last year through the success of Operation Inspiration. This year we couldn’t think of a better way to continue that momentum than through formally recognizing Operation Inspiration as an enduring mission that will be carried forward by these two teams,” said Maj.-Gen. Eric Kenny, commander of the 1 Canadian Air Division, in a press release.

For updates on the Snowbirds’ schedule, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED: Snowbirds returning to the Island for Op Inspiration

RELATED: Aviation a family affair for CF-18 Operation Inspiration demo pilot



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo