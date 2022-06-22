CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after having been evacuated due to a suspicious package earlier Wednesday morning. (Google Maps)

CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after having been evacuated due to a suspicious package earlier Wednesday morning. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: CFB Esquimalt hospital reopens in Colwood after bomb scare

A suspicious package was determined to contain no explosives

CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after an evacuation caused by a suspicious package on the property Wednesday morning.

Maritime Forces Pacific confirmed the incident had been resolved around 10:45 a.m. and that no explosives had been found in the package.

The base first alerted the public to the incident just after 9:30 a.m., saying explosive ordnance disposal personnel were on the scene at the Colville Road site in Colwood.

Military police are continuing their investigation.

ALSO READ: Look to CFB Esquimalt, First Nations on how to collaborate: military racism report

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bomb threatsBreaking NewsCFB EsquimaltWest Shore

Previous story
Capital Regional District continues push to get trains moving again on Vancouver Island
Next story
100 years later, Tseshaht wolf ritual shakes off its chains on Alberni waterfront

Just Posted

The Island Corridor Foundation’s business case for the return of rail on Vancouver Island shows this photo of trains on tracks in Vic West. (Courtesy Island Corridor Foundation)
Capital Regional District continues push to get trains moving again on Vancouver Island

CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after having been evacuated due to a suspicious package earlier Wednesday morning. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: CFB Esquimalt hospital reopens in Colwood after bomb scare

The Peninsula Streams Society is hosting an information and volunteer session June 27 on the work it has done and will be doing to restore the Millstream watershed, including the installation of a fishway at the Atkins Road culvert which was completed in 2020. (Courtesy Peninsula Streams Society)
Streams society aims to get West Shore community more involved with Langford project

A new report finds that the cost for the planned roundabout at Beacon Avenue West and Galaran Road is expected to remain at $5 million. (Black Press Media file photo)
Federal grant application could lower local costs for Sidney roundabout