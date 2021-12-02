Environment Canada has issued a series of special weather statements advising of light snow in the forecast for the east coast of Vancouver Island. (News Bulletin file photo)

Chance of snow this week on Vancouver Island

Potential for ‘light accumulation’ between Friday night and Saturday morning, says Environment Canada

Early December could bring the first snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada issued a series of special weather statements advising of potential snowfall on the east coast of Vancouver Island from Nanaimo to Victoria.

At the moment, the expectation is no more than “light accumulation” between Friday night and Saturday morning.

“A low-pressure system brushing the south coast will bring a chance of wet snow from Nanaimo to Victoria Harbour,”noted the statement. “Be prepared for slippery road conditions, especially across the Malahat.”

The statements adds that there is a “low probability” of snow accumulating.

