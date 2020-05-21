A VicPD cruiser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Charges include unlawful confinement after detectives arrest suspect in Victoria stabbing

Police also recommend charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon

Victoria police officers arrested a man May 20 in relation to a stabbing the week before.

Detectives with VicPD’s Major Crime Unit arrested a man they believe is responsible for a stabbing in the 700-block of Johnson Street on May 14 around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

On May 20 around noon detectives arrested a Victoria man in the 800-block of Caledonia Avenue.

Nathan Solomon Perez, 38, faces recommended charges including one count of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of unlawful confinement.

READ ALSO: Early morning stabbing at Beacon Hill Park in Victoria


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’
Next story
Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Just Posted

Transportation, housing, diversity need improvement in Greater Victoria

South Island Prosperity Index provides snapshot of region

Greater Victoria gas prices dip to lows not seen since February 2016

Average monthly gas prices haven’t consistently been below $1 since 2009

Limited guidance for dentists as restrictions loosen throughout the province

Safety at the forefront for Sooke dentists

Charges include unlawful confinement after detectives arrest suspect in Victoria stabbing

Police also recommend charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon

Lau’welnew Tribal School staff take to the streets to greet students across the Peninsula

Parade tours Tsartlip, Pauquachin, Tseycum and Tsawout Friday, May 22

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Matsqui federal correction facility

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume service next month

‘We are pleased to confirm that we will be resuming scheduled service on June 1, 2020’

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Most Read