Charges laid in connection to downtown Victoria chemical liquid attacks

Ten counts of sexual assault with a weapon have been laid

A man has been charged with 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after Victoria Police say a number of women were splashed with an unknown liquid. (Black Press Media file photo)

Charges have been laid in relation to a series of chemical liquid attacks in Victoria that started in November 2022.

A Victoria Police Department statement says women ranging in age from 15 to 48 years old were “sprayed or splashed” with an unknown liquid while they were walking or sitting in downtown Victoria.

“Some of the women described feeling a burning sensation and reported that the substance damaged the fabric of their clothing,” reads the statement. “The liquid was believed to be a corrosive substance.”

VicPD began investigating and arrested a suspect on Dec. 30. On March, 14, 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon were filed against Victoria resident Sean O’Reilly, say police.

O’Reilly is currently awaiting trial and is bound by conditions.

