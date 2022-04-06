(Photo - Conservation Officer Service - Facebook)

(Photo - Conservation Officer Service - Facebook)

Charges possible for attempting to sell threatened turtle in Kelowna

The turtle was taken back to the B.C. Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two Kelowna individuals are possibly facing charges for attempting to sell a Western Painted Turtle.

An investigation was launched by the Conservation Officer Service (COS) after the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline received a complaint from someone who saw the turtle advertised online. The two people were keeping the turtle as a pet before deciding to sell it.

Conservation officers seized the turtle and took it back to the B.C. Wildlife Park in Kamloops on April 5 where it will be cared for and undergo tests and assessments.

Western Painted Turtles are considered threatened species, meaning removing them from the wild can greatly impact their environment and population.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges of possession of live wildlife and wildlife trafficking are being considered under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

The COS reminds the public that it is illegal to keep any wildlife as a pet. They understand that for the most part, people mean well when bringing a pet home, however taking an animal and putting it in an unnatural habitat can accidentally kill or harm the animal.

Any reports of wildlife abuse, possession of wildlife and more can be reported to the RAPP at 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: Two men arrested for stealing gas in Black Mountain

READ MORE: Feeling the squeeze: Penticton tries to explain choosing lemonade stand over The Peach

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConservationSnapping Turtle

Previous story
Sex traps could muzzle mating of Asian giant ‘murder hornets,’ slow spread to B.C.
Next story
Nanaimo lotto player planning a big surprise after winning $500,000

Just Posted

Work is being done on the northbound lane between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, to 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. The paving is part of temporary fixes to repair damages from November flooding. (Black Press Media file photo)
Malahat down to single-lane alternating traffic Wednesday night

The West Shore RCMP is seeking the rightful owner of this mobility scooter, which was found last month in a Colwood park. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP seeks rightful owner of mobility scooter

Central Saanich Police Service hopes members of the public can help identify who dumped this distinct blue stucco on private property in the 6900-block of Highway 17. (Central Saanich Police Service/Facebook)
Illegal dumping on Central Saanich property being investigated as criminal mischief

A pair of under-construction water reservoirs caught the eyes of curious residents in Langford recently, with speculations as to their true purpose ranging from an indoor soccer field to an alien landing site. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Alien landing site or water reservoir? Langford domes spark social media curiosity