Chatterton Way block closed as Saanich police investigate suspicious package

Saanich police have closed the 4500-block of Chatterton Way in both directions as they investigate a suspicious package in the area.
Saanich police said they have contained the immediate scene and have requested assistance from the Greater Victoria emergency response team (GVERT).
Traffic will be affected for some time, police said, and drivers are asked to use Royal Oak Drive as an alternate route.
