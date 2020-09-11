Seniors form the fastest growing segment of new cannabis users in Canada. (Adobe Photostock photo)

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

There are more than five million cannabis consumers in Canada, with more than 1.3 million of them residing in British Columbia and Alberta.

Those consumers are diverse, with seniors forming the fastest-growing segment of Canadian society turning to legal cannabis.

With that in mind, as well as the explosive growth in legal cannabis retailers throughout Western Canada, Black Press Media is proud to announce the launch of Canadian Evergreen, a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers.

Powered by expert cannabis writers and Black Press Media journalists across B.C., Alberta and California, canadianevergreen.com provides current and credible content for industry professionals, investors and consumers. Readers can conveniently and quickly discover everything they need to know about this growing industry.

Canadian Evergreen also features the use of cannabis for recreation, socializing and generally improving quality of life. In addition to news and features, the website’s content focuses on lifestyle, fitness, travel, food, business and more.

“Stay up-to-date with engaging and insightful content, with Canadian Evergreen anticipated to be the premium destination for cannabis news and views,” says Andrew Franklin, Vice President, Digital Operations, Black Press Media Canada.

“Canadianevergreen.com is a central part of our strategy to deliver an audience to cannabis consumers and advertisers.”

Black Press Media’s Cannabis Marketing Toolbox includes:

  • Digital ads on canadianevergreen.com
  • Branded content generated by our team of expert cannabis writers
  • Highly-targeted digital ads that reach cannabis consumers on multiple digital platforms, including age-appropriate apps and websites
  • Increased exposure on social media
  • Increased SEO

Here are some of the stories on the site today:

In addition, Canadian Evergreen has a comprehensive directory of legal cannabis retailers in B.C. and Alberta.

“The site is in its early days yet, but our editors and writers are working hard to make this the best cannabis site in Canada,” Franklin says.

Black Press Media has been at the forefront of cannabis content, through its Canadian team of Branded Content writers who generate cannabis content for Washington State news websites and through SFEvergreen.com, a Black Press Media property based in California.

Black Press Media is a diversified media group serving millions of Canadians across multiple platforms with numerous content verticals including travel, automotive, lifestyle, real estate – and now cannabis.

The minimum age to legally buy, possess, grow and use cannabis within B.C. is 19 years and over. It is a criminal offence to sell cannabis to a young person under the age of 19. Canadian Evergreen is only for adults aged 19 or over.

canadian evergreen

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$30M plan announced to make Bamfield Road safer
Next story
Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Just Posted

$30M plan announced to make Bamfield Road safer

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Former Victoria busker returns home with first album

Jeff Bryant performed as a human statue

Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

BC SPCA starts fundraising for kittens in Victoria and Vancouver

Child pornography charges laid against Greater Victoria man

Central Saanich police found child abuse materials during a search in February

76-year-old heat record broken in Victoria

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

POLL: Have you noticed an increase in your grocery bill since the start of the pandemic?

Reports suggest food prices could rise by four per cent in 2020

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

Vancouver Island woman reunited with beloved teddy bear nearly 20 years later

Furry friend discovered at Parksville’s SOS Thrift Shop

‘Locks of Love’ fence along Pacific Rim Highway overcome with litter

‘Shocking’ display of environmental disrespect at Wally Creek, between Port Alberni and Tofino

Most Read