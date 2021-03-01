Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into an incident that has left a child in critical condition.
Agassiz RCMP were called to a home in Harrison Mills to assist paramedics with a medical emergency involving a child, but did not confirm when this happened.
The child was transported to a regional hospital and police say they are not expected to survive.
Mounties have said no further information will be released at this time.
