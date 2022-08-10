Two children at the centre of a Saskatchewan Amber Alert have been found safe in the United States along with their mother and a suspect. Chief Superintendent Tyler Bates, of the RCMP’s South District Management Team, speaks during a press conference in Regina on Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Two children at the centre of a Saskatchewan Amber Alert have been found safe in the United States along with their mother and a suspect. Chief Superintendent Tyler Bates, of the RCMP’s South District Management Team, speaks during a press conference in Regina on Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Children at centre of Saskatchewan Amber Alert found safe

Kids found safe in the United States along with their mother and a suspect

Two children at the centre of a Saskatchewan Amber Alert have been found safe in the United States along with their mother and a suspect, police said Wednesday.

“Early this morning, Saskatchewan RCMP was advised by our policing partners in the United States that the four individuals who were the subject of Amber Alerts in Saskatchewan and South Dakota were located and were with officials in South Dakota,” the Mounties said in a release.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said the Amber Alert, which had been extended into that area, has been cancelled.

Saskatchewan RCMP previously said the children were believed to be in the company of a convicted sex offender.

“We are very concerned about the well-being of those children,” RCMP Chief Supt. Tyler Bates told a news conference Tuesday.

“We feel they are in danger.”

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Benjamin Martin Moore, 50, on a charge of failing to report information within seven days of changing his address, which is required for convicted sex offenders.

Bates said Moore has a history of sexual offences against children and was previously convicted of sexual interference with a minor.

He was being investigated by social services when he left with the children and their mother.

Officers went to their home in Eastend, southwest of Regina, last week to question Moore but found it abandoned.

RELATED: B.C. 911 calls surge with tips, complaints after Amber Alert issued

Amber Alert

Previous story
PODCAST: Jessica MacNiel – is the reigning Miss Teenager World
Next story
Republicans rally around Trump following FBI search of his estate

Just Posted

Bella competing with Alicia Gadban. The pair's performances this year earned Bella a national award for best Canadian bred horse of the year. (Courtesy of Paula Leweke)
Metchosin horse heroine celebrates Canadian equestrian breeding award

The Fibrations Festival, held last year in Fairfield’s Porter Park, returns Aug. 21 to a new location at Stevenson Park in Fernwood. Organizers expect this 11th edition to be bigger than ever. (Courtesy of Ryan Davis)
Fibrations festival relocates to Victoria’s Fernwood neighbourhood

Timothy Durkin is pictured in a photograph filed in Federal Court. The B.C. Securities Commission claims the Sooke man defrauded an investor out of $1 million. (Federal Court)
Facebook fails to get $50M lawsuit by accused Sooke fraudster dismissed by court

Victoria man Scott Graham has been missing in Spain since mid-July when he lost his phone, passport and possibly his kidney anti-rejection medication. (Courtesy of Georgia Graham)
Canadian daughters fly to Madrid in desperate search for missing Victoria dad