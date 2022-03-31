VicPD has taken over the investigation of a child’s sudden death on March 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

Child’s sudden death investigation now being handled by Victoria police

Child was involved in well-being check the morning of the death March 24

Victoria police on Thursday took over the investigation of a child’s sudden death that occurred on March 24.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was initially set to investigate the case, but has now handed it over to VicPD’s major crime unit.

B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics responded to a call just after 7 p.m. March 24 that saw a child, along with a parent, transported to Victoria General Hospital. The child died later that night.

Just before 9 p.m., police were called to VGH regarding the death, where they learned officers had conducted a well-being check on the child and parent early that morning, in the 900-block of Johnson Street. (An original release about the death said the well-being check occurred the evening of March 23).

VicPD notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. and an investigation was commenced to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Sudden death of Victoria child under investigation

