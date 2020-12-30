Chlorine tweaks may affect water taste, smell across Greater Victoria

Adjustment process could last until Jan. 15

It may smell a little strange and taste a little funky, but the water is perfectly safe to drink.

Capital Regional District’s Integrated Water Services is advising that temporary adjustments to the disinfection process may result in a stronger than usual smell and taste of chlorine in the water in some parts of Greater Victoria.

The operational activities that caused the process adjustment may last until Jan. 15, according to a news release. The safety of the drinking water is not be affected.

Residents may choose to use regular tap filters or let tap water stand for 30 minutes before consumption to mitigate any unpleasant taste or smell.

