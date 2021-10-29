A Transportation Safety Board investigator looks over the wreckage of a Kaman KMax helicopter at the TSB hangar in Richmond, B.C. in this recent handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says it has recovered the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the water off the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, in early October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, TSB *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Chopper wreckage recovered from fatal crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The Transportation Safety Board says it has recovered the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the water off the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, in early October.

The board says the helicopter crashed on Oct. 4 at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, just a minute after it had departed from timber operations and it was found at a depth of about 110 metres.

The pilot, the only person aboard the Kaman KMax helicopter, died in the crash.

The board says the pilot was conducting heli-logging operations when the helicopter went down.

The wreckage was found on Oct. 18 and recovered a day later.

The helicopter’s website says the Kaman KMax is used for firefighting, military and defence, and logging because it can lift about 2,700 kilograms, more than its own weight.

—The Canadian Press

