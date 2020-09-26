SingYourJoy is a non-auditioned chorus of people aged 16 to 29 with in-person rehearsal locations in Oak Bay and Langford, as well as online. (Courtesy SingYourJoy)

Chorus expands online options to in-person rehearsal in Langford, Oak Bay

Free, non-auditioned SingYourJoy recruits those aged 16 to 29

SingYourJoy Young Adult Chorus is back this fall with online and in-person singing opportunities.

SingYourJoy cancelled its April concerts due to COVID-19 restrictions and the chorus co-directors switched to 10 weeks of online rehearsals to keep singers connected and engaged.

These sessions provided opportunities to examine musical influences, practice vocal techniques, learn more about the repertoire and share choral examples from around the world.

“It is important for the mental health of our singers that we deliver comprehensive programming this fall,” said co-founder Christine Chepyha.

“We have an operational plan that exceeds national and provincial community health guidelines for singers attending in person. And we are preparing a dynamic online rehearsal space for those participating from home.”

READ ALSO: Film, TV productions can’t get COVID-19 insurance, want Ottawa to intervene

Singers will be able to tap into classes in music reading, vocal technique and coaching, in addition to the usual rehearsal of uplifting four-part songs that are the hallmark of the chorus.

To celebrate SingYourJoy’s 10th anniversary, local composer Brian Tate has created a new song, entitled Where We Belong.

“Much of our summer season has been invested in developing our online expertise, purchasing necessary equipment and practicing the new skills required for this new environment,” said co-director Gordon Miller. “Really, the opportunities for us to reach a larger group of young adult singers, engage them and nurture their skills have never been greater.”

SingYourJoy is a free, non-auditioned chorus for those aged 16 to 29.

The chorus offers two in-person rehearsal locations, at Redeemer Lutheran (3024 Jacklin Rd.) and Oak Bay United (1355 Mitchell St.).

Register online at singyourjoy.ca/join-now.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Police seek dangerous, ‘high-risk sex offender’ last seen in Victoria
Next story
Driver crashes into Langford physiotherapy business

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Saanich emergency crews responding to Pat Bay Highway collision

Incident took place at Haliburton Road intersection

Saanich race car driver shifts gears as pandemic cuts U.S. season short

Bill Okell, 65, sets sights on Canadian racing circuit for 2020

Chorus expands online options to in-person rehearsal in Langford, Oak Bay

Free, non-auditioned SingYourJoy recruits those aged 16 to 29

Work on Sidney’s Reay Creek Dam won’t wrap until 2021

Municipality expects the pond to be ‘partially drained’ again in 2021

Downtown Victoria café temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Risk of transmission ‘extremely low’, owners say

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

Island Health’s Dr. Mike Benusic details challenges presented by COVID-19 pandemic, opioid crisis

Podcast: Medical health officer embraces new role

Vancouver Island Tour de Rock riders roll into Parksville Qualicum Beach

Saturday’s schedule includes Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino, followed by Nanaimo on Sunday

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Liberals reach deal with NDP on COVID-19 aid bill, likely averting election

NDP and the Liberals have reached an agreement on COVID-19 sick-leave

Most Read