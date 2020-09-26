Chorus expands online options to in-person rehearsal in Langford, Oak Bay

SingYourJoy is a non-auditioned chorus of people aged 16 to 29 with in-person rehearsal locations in Oak Bay and Langford, as well as online. (Courtesy SingYourJoy)

SingYourJoy Young Adult Chorus is back this fall with online and in-person singing opportunities.

SingYourJoy cancelled its April concerts due to COVID-19 restrictions and the chorus co-directors switched to 10 weeks of online rehearsals to keep singers connected and engaged.

These sessions provided opportunities to examine musical influences, practice vocal techniques, learn more about the repertoire and share choral examples from around the world.

“It is important for the mental health of our singers that we deliver comprehensive programming this fall,” said co-founder Christine Chepyha.

“We have an operational plan that exceeds national and provincial community health guidelines for singers attending in person. And we are preparing a dynamic online rehearsal space for those participating from home.”

Singers will be able to tap into classes in music reading, vocal technique and coaching, in addition to the usual rehearsal of uplifting four-part songs that are the hallmark of the chorus.

To celebrate SingYourJoy’s 10th anniversary, local composer Brian Tate has created a new song, entitled Where We Belong.

“Much of our summer season has been invested in developing our online expertise, purchasing necessary equipment and practicing the new skills required for this new environment,” said co-director Gordon Miller. “Really, the opportunities for us to reach a larger group of young adult singers, engage them and nurture their skills have never been greater.”

SingYourJoy is a free, non-auditioned chorus for those aged 16 to 29.

The chorus offers two in-person rehearsal locations, at Redeemer Lutheran (3024 Jacklin Rd.) and Oak Bay United (1355 Mitchell St.).

Register online at singyourjoy.ca/join-now.

