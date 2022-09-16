A transmission circuit failure impacted approximately 30,000 BC Hydro customers Friday afternoon. (BC Hydro outage map)

Circuit failure takes out power to almost 85,000 on south Island

Service blip sees outages from Oak Bay to Duncan

Almost 85,000 homes and businesses between Oak Bay and Duncan – including Saanich and the West Shore – were without power Friday afternoon.

BC Hydro is citing the cause of mass outages that occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 16 and impacted almost 85,000 customers as “transmission circuit failure.”

Some areas reported having their power restored within about 15 minutes of the initial outage. BC Hydro is still reporting approximately 75,000 customers without power on the south Island.

More to come.

