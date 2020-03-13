Cirque Du Soleil’s ice show Axel , which was coming to Victoria from May 28 through to May 31, has been cancelled. (Facebook/Cirque du Soleil AXEL)

Cirque du Soleil cancels coming Victoria show

AXEL performances are cancelled across B.C.

A Cirque du Soleil performance scheduled for this spring is cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19.

The ice show, AXEL, was scheduled to run from May 28 to 31 in Victoria, with shows also scheduled throughout B.C.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of social distancing, all performances of Cirque du Soleil AXEL in Victoria, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Kamloops and Prince George have been cancelled,” said Cirque du Soleil in an emailed statement.

ALSO READ: Cirque du Soleil brings dazzling ice show Axel to Victoria

Cirque is currently examining options for the rest of the 2020 AXEL tour.

All ticket buyers have been promised refunds; anyone who purchased tickets online or over the phone will have their funds automatically returned. Anyone who picked up tickets in person will need to go to a Select Your Tickets box office to receive a refund.

For any questions people can call 1-877-924-7783.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Coronavirus

Most Read