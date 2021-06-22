A District of Saanich survey found residents feel content with their quality of life overall, with improvements in infrastructure and safety at the top of respondents’ minds. (Black Press Media file photo)

A District of Saanich survey found residents feel content with their quality of life overall, with improvements in infrastructure and safety at the top of respondents’ minds. (Black Press Media file photo)

Citizen survey finds 88 per cent of Saanich residents content with overall quality of life

Infrastructure tops list of areas requiring improvements

A recent online citizen survey for the District of Saanich found 88 per cent of residents rated their overall quality of life as good or very good.

BC Stats conducted a survey on behalf of Saanich and heard from 870 citizens, more than double the expected response.

The survey was invitation-only and participants were randomly selected by mail to participate online from Feb. 8 to March 29.

When asked about the one issue they feel should receive the most attention from Saanich council, infrastructure improvements were top of respondents’ minds.

ALSO READ: Community survey brings concerns to light, supports action on improving Victoria’s quality of life

Residents are looking for road and sidewalk improvements, better cycling infrastructure, traffic control, improved walkability, and more.

The survey also found 81 per cent of participants feel safe driving on Saanich roads, however, results found there is room for improvement in the areas of road safety for children, bicycles, and more inclusivity for those with mobility challenges.

Crime, policing, and affordable housing were other areas of concerns that residents feel require attention by council in the months and years to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CommunitySaanich

Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nations flags to fly permanently at city hall
Next story
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure

Just Posted

Oak Bay police issued these surveillance images after a theft from the Cork & Barrel liquor store. The bottle of stolen whisky was valued at $4,636.99. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Suspect swipes $5,000 bottle of whisky from Oak Bay liquor shop

Swanwick Ranch in Metchosin, featuring an award-winning home on 67 acres of property overlooking the ocean, recently sold for a record-setting, yet undisclosed amount. (Sotheby’s International Realty Canada photo)
Sale of oceanfront property in Metchosin yields new record for Greater Victoria

A District of Saanich survey found residents feel content with their quality of life overall, with improvements in infrastructure and safety at the top of respondents’ minds. (Black Press Media file photo)
Citizen survey finds 88 per cent of Saanich residents content with overall quality of life

(Black Press Media file photo)
University of Victoria clears parking hurdle for new Indigenous laws building