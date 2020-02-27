A semi-truck got lodged under the E&N bridge on Hereward Road on Tuesday. (Black Press Media File Photo)

City frustrated as truck lodged under bridge one week after Victoria installs new signage

Dozens of trucks and buses have hit the E&N Rail bridge on Hereward Road

Another truck became lodged under an E&N railway bridge on Hereward Road this week, just days after the City of Victoria installed additional warning signs about the 3.7 metre barrier.

The notorious bridge has seen dozens of trucks get stuck in a similar situation, earning itself the nickname “the can opener.”

The short road runs through a semi-industrial area between Pine and Wilson streets and neighbours the head office for Monk Office Supply, as well as a Wholesale Club and a U-Pak Mobile Storage facility, making it a popular area for semi-trucks and moving trucks looking to take a short cut.

Next to the E&N Railway bridge is another concrete bridge. On either end of the road are signs warning of the low bridge.

ALSO READ: Colwood fire trucks too heavy to cross Esquimalt Lagoon Bridge

Despite the signage drivers continue to use the road, leaving parties involved in monitoring the route throwing their hands up.

“It’s a driver’s responsibility to know the height of their vehicle,” said Bill Eisenhauer, head of engagement at the City of Victoria. “It is not a designated trucking route. It is appropriately signed.”

The road sits right at the border of Esquimalt, which holds the alternative route down Dominion Road just one street away. Esquimalt told Black Press Media it has no role in signage, since the road is in Victoria.

The City of Victoria does have designated trucking routes; on the City’s end of things Dominion Road is approved – up until it hits Hereward Road – and then reconnects at Esquimalt Road, leaving a tempting strip of road for drivers looking for a shortcut. The alternative route is a loop through Esquimalt on Devonshire, Fairview and Viewfield roads.

Trucking routes approved by the City of Victoria are outlined in black. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

Esquimalt doesn’t have any official trucking routes, though it does have a list of streets banned for use by trucks that weigh more than 10,000 kg; all of those roads are exempt from the ban, as are alternative routes down Tillicum and Lampson Roads.

Trucking routes banned by the Township of Esquimalt are outlined in blue (File contributed/ Township of Esquimalt)

In 2018 Black Press Media learned that popular navigation and trucking apps suggest the route down Hereward Road.

READ MORE: Transport truck navigation apps don’t warn drivers about low bridge in Esquimalt

Eisenhauer said it was up to trucking companies to alert other companies of these issues.

In 2018, the Island Corridor Foundation (ICF), which owns the E&N bridge said they would look into the issue. Black Press Media reached out to the ICF for comment, but no one was available.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

railway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bike park in honour of late mountain biker Jordie Lunn to come to Langford
Next story
Police watchdog looking for witnesses to arrests in Victoria’s inner harbour

Just Posted

CRD wants closer relations with First Nations

Committee recommends the CRD board open the door to representation

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to arrests in Victoria’s inner harbour

One male left injured after arrests near Red Fish Blue Fish

Bike park in honour of late mountain biker Jordie Lunn to come to Langford

Park will be located on Irwin Road in Langford

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

Saanich Peninsula Branch of Royal Canadian Legion leaves North Saanich after 90 years

Branch will temporarily operate out of SHOAL Centre for Seniors

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Wet’suwet’en herreditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Neither party speaking on the groundwork laid for tomorrow’s talks

MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

The MPs will look at how the technology affects the privacy, security and safety of children

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

Comox 442 Squadron carries out two sea rescue missions north of Vancouver Island

Submitted by Lt. Alexandra Hejduk Special to Black Press 442 Transport and… Continue reading

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline

B.C. premier speaks as talks scheduled with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

Recommendations come five months after it was revealed 40% of sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

Most Read