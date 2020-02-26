Community members, Langford council and city staff watch a new promotional video for the City of Langford at the City Centre Grille. The City of Langford announced its rebranding and other projects at the event Tuesday evening. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

City of Langford rebrands, announces several projects

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

Langford held an out-of-the-ordinary special council meeting and event at the City Centre Grille on Tuesday to announce upcoming projects and the City’s official rebranding.

“Langford, where it all happens” was announced as the new slogan to a pub full of community members, council members and city staff. Another cheekier phrase, “make sh#t happen,” was also announced as an internal slogan for the city.

“It’s not just about being the fastest growing municipality,” said Mayor Stew Young at the event. “It’s about making sure that when people build houses out here we keep up with the recreation and the services that they will need.”

Young said Langford has been focused on building recreation with Rugby Canada, the Canadian Premier League’s Pacific FC, Boxing BC, Rowing BC and the BoulderHouse Climbing Gym. Now, the City is moving on to arts and culture with the announcement of a soon-to-come Maritime Museum of B.C., conference centre and performing arts theatre all in one development.

READ ALSO: Langford sets sights on cultural development

“We’re now becoming a very desirable place to live but we want to make sure, as we bring people in and families move here, that there’s opportunity for them and their kids for entertainment [and] education,” Young said.

He also said that while the new facilities and developments are coming into Langford, taxes for residents have remained the lowest in the region. He said this is to do with donations, funds from the province and federal government and business and development partners.

“We’re open for business and being open for business allows us to do things for residents,” Young said.

This is the busiest Young has been in his over 25 years as mayor, he said, but council is working hard to get things done quickly as more families move into the municipality. He said the City is slightly shifting focus now to ensure culture grows alongside the recreation.

READ ALSO: Langford buys $2.2 million oceanfront property with plans for eco-tourism, recreation

Although the new slogan comes with a logo, the City’s original crest and the “Langford” sign on Goldstream Avenue will continue to be honoured according Langford’s manager of business development and events Donna Petrie.

At the event, Langford announced a variety of projects including a soon-to-come oceanfront eco outpost project in partnership with Rowing BC, a Boxing BC training facility, a BoulderHouse climbing gym and the Maritime Museum Pacific Maritime Centre and Langford Performing Arts Centre.

A special announcement was also made about a new Jordie Lunn Bike Park breaking ground near Irwin Road in Langford soon. Jordie Lunn was a world-renowned mountain biker who died at the age of 36 following a bike accident in October 2019. The park is being created in partnership with the City of Langford, the Wheelhouse Cycling Society and the Lunn Family.

Langford Mayor Stew Young signs a memorandum of understanding with the Maritime Museum of B.C. during a special council meeting held at the City Centre Grille on Tuesday evening. The City also announced its rebranding along with other special projects. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

