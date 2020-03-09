City of Victoria approves nearly 600 new homes for development

A mix of condos, rentals and affordable housing units approved by council

The City of Victoria approved the development of 581 new homes in the city last week, with more coming up for public discussion.

The Dockside Green community in Vic West will move forward with three new buildings along Tyee Road, featuring 369 residences, including 145 rental units.

Two buildings in the 1100 block of Yates, Cook and Johnson streets will bring 211 new homes.

The Haven, by Chard Developments, includes 104 homes at below market rental and will also be designed with a purpose-built childcare space.

Council also moved three more projects forward for public input, with two of these proposals pegged as affordable housing units.

The Capital Regional Housing Corporation is proposing to redevelop Michigan Square in James Bay, expanding from 53 to 97 units.

The Chown Place in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood will offer 58 affordable rental homes for seniors and families, while in Fairfield 31 rental units will also be considered.

Many of these units will have rent starting as low as $375 per month.

“I’m thrilled to see all this homebuilding and this level of investment happening in Victoria,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement. “Everyone deserves a good home.

“And, by building homes close to work, schools and amenities, we’re creating a sustainable, compact and healthy community.”

