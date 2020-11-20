City removes showers, community tent from Beacon Hill Park

Dozens of bylaw and police officers were on scene Friday morning

A community tent in Beacon Hill Park was set up in order to provide a safe, dry place for people who are living outside. (Facebook/Beverley Joy)

Dozens of police and bylaw officers spent Friday morning dismantling and removing a community care tent and two showers at Beacon Hill Park that a local community group had recently installed for the homeless population.

The tent, set up earlier this month, was intended as a place were people living in the park could gather to dry off from rainy weather and access donated supplies. A video posted to Facebook by Shae Perkins, who helped run the community care tent, shows it being dismantled.

Victoria police were on site to monitor the situation while bylaw removed the structures and hauled them away in a truck, said Cam MacIntryte, Victoria Police Department public affairs officer. Police arrested one woman for assaulting an officer and transported her to cells before releasing her, he added. That investigation is ongoing.

Victoria head of engagement Bill Eisenhauer said the unauthorized structures will be stored by the city until the owners claim them.

“We understand the desire of individuals to want to assist people sheltering in the park, however, we cannot allow structures without permits in parks, especially ones that are using gas generators and that pose fire risks, health and safety risks, and are damaging the environment,” he added.

In response to the removals, the Victoria Backpack Project has planned a flash protest at City Hall at 1 p.m.

