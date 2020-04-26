City seeks submissions for annual Victoria Book Prizes

City of Victoria Butler Book Prize, Children’s Book Prize each come with $5,000

Brian Butler (left) and Mayor Lisa Helps at the 2019 Victoria Book Prizes Announcement Gala. (File contributed/Victoria Book Prize Society)

The City of Victoria is now calling for submissions for the 2020 Victoria Book Prizes.

The prizes consist of a $5,000 City of Victoria Butler Book Prize, and a $5,000 City of Victoria Children’s book prize, which are awarded annually to authors and illustrators who live in Greater Victoria.

“The annual Victoria Book Prizes celebrate the creative works of local authors,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement. “Greater Victoria has become well known for its literary talent, and I’m sure this year’s submissions will be another collection of must reads.”

This year the Children’s Book Prize was re-branded as the City of Victoria Children’s Book Prize.

In fall 2019, council approved a motion to provide an annual $5,000 grant to the Victoria Book Prize Society for the Children’s Book Prize– funding that comes in addition to the $5,000 prize for the City of Victoria Butler Book Prize which was established in 2008 by the late Mel Bolen of Bolen Books.

“We are extremely grateful to the City of Victoria for stepping up and ensuring the Children’s Book Prize will continue,” said Victoria Book Prize Society President Alyssa Polinsky.

Books must be published between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020. The deadline for submissions is May 22, 20202.

Shortlisted nominees will be announced in September, with authors showcased at a gala at the Union Club of British Columbia on Oct. 8.

Anyone seeking more information can visit victoriabookprizes.ca.

