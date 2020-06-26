Students from Claremont Secondary involved in the use of a hate symbol at a grad party are working to make amends. This photo has been manipulated to blur the offensive symbol written on the back of a student. (Photo submitted)

Claremont Secondary students make amends after hate symbol used at grad party

Families working with school administration, local rabbi, superintendent says

Parents and school administration took swift action after a student from Claremont Secondary was spotted wearing a hate symbol at a graduation party on June 20.

Dave Eberwein, superintendent of School District 63, explained that during the Saturday evening gathering in Saanich, students were taking part in a party game called “little white lies” where untrue statements are written on the back of each person’s shirt. During the game, one student drew a swastika symbol on the back of another student’s T-shirt.

READ ALSO: School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

The symbol was worn for a short period of time before adults at the party noticed and asked the student to remove it, Eberwein said.

He emphasized that it was “a moment of careless indiscretion” but pointed out that “one never likes to see that symbol used in a careless manner.”

While the symbol wasn’t used to support the negative connotations associated with it, the intent “doesn’t excuse the behaviour,” Eberwein said.

It was “not very thoughtful … especially during these times,” he added, referencing protests taking place around the world against systemic racism.

Eberwein said the students involved felt terrible and wanted to make amends. The parents of both the student who wrote the symbol and the student who wore it have also been “involved in trying to right the ship.”

READ ALSO: Police seek suspect in downtown Victoria hate crime, victim struck with bottle

The incident was “taken very seriously by the school” as it “never should have happened,” he said.

The students and parents are working with school administration and will be taking part in “lots of deep learning” about the symbol and its history with a local rabbi. Eberwein is hopeful the incident can be an opportunity to educate and make amends.

Claremont principal Peter Westhaver declined to comment when Black Press Media reached out on June 26.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Just Posted

Claremont Secondary students make amends after hate symbol used at grad party

Families working with school administration, local rabbi, superintendent says

Remains of black bear found near Jordan River

Passerby made grisly discovery on logging road

Sooke makes 1,000 paper cranes for resident battling cancer

Receiving the cranes, Sarah Galbraith-Bonella says she is ‘eternally grateful’ for the Sooke community

Sooke council members receive nearly $146,000 in remuneration and expenses

Pay details included in Statement of Financial Information for 2019

Thief flees down Victoria streets with owner trapped in bed of truck

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

SOOKE HISTORY: Remembering the Class of 1947

Sooke students always have a sense of pride

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

Most Read