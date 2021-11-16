A car is seen in a flooded ditch along a road in Chilliwack, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A car is seen in a flooded ditch along a road in Chilliwack, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Climate making disasters like B.C. rain more frequent and more intense: scientists

Too early to know the extent to which climate change contributed

Scientists say climate change is likely playing a role in this week’s catastrophic flooding in British Columbia.

Highways are blocked and communities have been evacuated after bucketing rain caused mudslides in several parts of the province.

Francis Zwiers at the University of Victoria says it’s too early to know the extent to which climate change contributed to the disasters.

But he says such events are being made more common and more intense as the climate warms.

A 2019 report from the B.C. government says the province was at medium risk from extreme rain, river flooding and landslides — all of which have occurred this week.

Science is getting better at figuring out what contributions climate change is making to extreme weather, concluding that last summer’s record-breaking heat dome would have been impossible without climate change.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Access to Merritt prohibited, care homes evacuated as flooding continues

Climate changeflooding

Previous story
Storm aftermath closes chunk of West Saanich Road
Next story
VIDEO: Woman captures aerial footage of flood devastation in Abbotsford

Just Posted

The Malahat will close overnight until Nov. 22, the province confirmed on Nov. 16. (Arnold Lim/News Staff)
Malahat to close overnight for seven days, BC Ferries planning to step in again

The road near Jordan River has been damaged due to floodwaters. (Courtesy of OPSRRA)
Sinkhole closes Hwy 14 west of Sooke in both directions

Water bubbles up through a manhole cover on Yates Street at Cook Street due to heavy rains. Monday was the wettest Nov. 15 in history across much of Greater Victoria, according to Environment Canada. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Atmospheric river behind record rain and flooding in Greater Victoria

Flooding and bank instability closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past West Shore Parkway Nov. 15. (Courtesy Emcon Servcies)
UPDATE: Malahat reopening to alternating traffic following safety assessment