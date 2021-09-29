A power outage Wednesday (Sept. 29) morning is affecting close to 2,000 customers on the Saanich Peninsula. (Courtesy BC Hydro)

Close to 2,000 without power on Saanich Peninsula

Ferry holding in dock at Swartz Bay as ramps cannot operate

A large-scale power outage is under investigation on the Saanich Peninsula.

As of 11:19 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 29), 1,769 BC Hydro customers were without power in the area east of Saanich Road, south of Swartz Bay-Fulford Harbour Ferry Road, and north of Forest Park Drive.

The Swartz Bay ferry terminal has also been affected. As of 11:50 a.m., BC Ferries says the Coastal Celebration ferry is holding in dock at Swartz Bay as the outage is impacting its ability to operate ramps at the terminal.

Crews are on their way and are expected to arrive by 12:40 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

More to come.

