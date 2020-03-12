Clothes cupboards bare at Our Place Society

Donations can be dropped off at any time, seven days a week

Our Place Society has run out of clothing to give to their family members. (Photo courtesy of Grant McKenzie)

Our Place Society has run out of clothing to give to family members who use the facility and are in need of donations.

In a Facebook post, Our Place shared a photo of two clothing racks with the last three items left hanging on them. Grant McKenzie, director of communications for Our Place, stated in an email that jeans, T-shirts, blouses, sweaters and new underwear would all be appreciated.

Any men’s or women’s used clothing can be dropped off at 919 Pandora St. at any time, seven days a week.



