The District of Saanich is replacing a water main on Clovelly Terrace between Cook Street and Cobb Lane. (Google Maps)

The District of Saanich is replacing a water main on Clovelly Terrace between Cook Street and Cobb Lane. (Google Maps)

Clovelly Terrace in Saanich closed for water main upgrade

Infrastructure replacement part of Saanich’s annual upgrade program

Clovelly Terrace, between Cook Street and Cobb Lane, is restricted to local traffic only as Saanich crews work on a water main replacement until Friday.

General public access to the street is closed now through March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Replacement of the water main is part of Saanich’s annual upgrade program to remove aging infrastructure. Other work is ongoing in the area and will take place over the next couple of months.

“Local traffic will be accommodated to the best of our ability. Where work is critical and there are space constraints, staff will coordinate with the neighbourhood for access,” Saanich communications manager Megan Catalano said.

Disruption to water service in the area will occur during construction and public works will notify residents a minimum of 24 hours prior to any planned water shut-offs.

Garbage and recycling services will remain on the same schedule.

ALSO READ: Quick build solutions for road safety coming to Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConstructionDistrict of SaanichSaanich

Previous story
14 B.C. First Nations and communities receiving funds to create new evacuation plans
Next story
B.C. Premier John Horgan visits Abbotsford to talk flood recovery, prevention

Just Posted

The new Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library was set to have a grand opening celebration this Saturday (March 26), but strike actions by librarians around the system have postponed the event. (Facebook/VI Regional Library Sooke)
Sooke library grand opening postponed as rotating strikes impact VIRL system

Saanich’s Maki Jenner, right, here in action for the Concordia University (St. Paul) Golden Bears women’s field lacrosse team in 2021, is bringing her knowledge of the sport to a national audience with her LAX Facts clips on TSN. (Photo by Hannah Schwartz/CSP Athletics)
Lacrosse-mad Saanich woman showcases knowledge, broadcast skills in TSN clips

John Hillman, Second World War veteran and charitable walker, celebrated his 103rd birthday on March 18 at Carlton House in Oak Bay. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Veteran, Oak Bay charitable inspiration John Hillman honoured at 103

Victoria police officers responding to a weapons call in the 2600-block of Dowler Place March 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police responding to weapons call near Quadra Village